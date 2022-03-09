A family graveside service, and a celebration of the life of Daniel Rasmussen, will be held at a later date. The Oakland man passed away Feb. 25, 2022 at Methodist Fremont Health. He was 77.
Daniel was born June 13, 1944, in Fremont to Morgan and Irene (Stork) Rasmussen. He was raised on the family farm near Spiker and his love of God began at summer bible schools.
While attending Hooper High School, many of Dan’s days were spent working hard on the family farm. Countless hours working at the Rasmussen Feed Mill and in the cattle yards resulted in him having enough money to purchase his first car, a bright red 1958 Chevy Corvette. His love of cars and, specifically Corvettes, continued throughout his life.
Following high school, his life was a flurry of attending Universal Trade School in Omaha, working as a mechanic for Jack Golder in Hooper, joining the U.S. Army Reserves, and drag racing with his brother Steven in Kearney, Sioux City, Blair, Lincoln and Omaha. Dan and Linda (Dearmin) started dating during this time, married in 1967, welcomed daughter Wendy in 1969 and enjoyed 54 years of loving each other.
Dan and his brother Steven formed Rasmussen Brothers Automotive and served the Fremont area for several years before moving back to the family farm in 1975. After life threw him a couple of curve balls, Dan took his auto repair talents to Lyons where he lived and served until 2003.
After retiring in 2006, Dan enjoyed car club meetings with the Wild Bunch, attending car shows, giving dogs way too many treats, holding Bible studies with friends, daily walks with Wendy and spending time with Linda.
Drag racing was always a great outlet for Dan’s love of cars. Whether it was racing their 1960 Bel Air, the Logghe front engine dragster, tuning engines for numerous customers, or being crew chief on Wendy’s super comp dragster, he loved it all.
While the final years of Dan’s life were not without difficulty, he continued to show that he was always guided by God and a determination to do the right thing. His final gift to his family was the unknown start of a book about his life, his love of God and how very lucky he was in his time on this earth.
he is survived by his wife, Linda, of Oakland; daughter, Wendy (Marc) Rexroad of Oakland; brother, Roland Rasmussen of Blair; sisters-in-law, Gene Rasmussen of Fremont, Vicki Geisler of Lincoln, Deborah Mayo of Lincoln; nieces, nephews and other family.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David and Steven Rasmussen and sister Delores Ohms.
Memorials may be directed to the Uehling Fire and Rescue or the Oakland-Craig Public Schools Foundation.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.