Funeral services for Danny McIntosh were held Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020, at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Military graveside services followed in Blair Cemetery. He died Sept. 18, 2020, in Tekamah, at the age of 74.
Danny Ray McIntosh was born on Feb. 24, 1946, to John and Annie (Daniels) McIntosh in Blair. Danny graduated from Blair High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from 1969 to 1971 when he was honorably discharged. He then settled in Blair where he worked at Con-E-Co for 27 years, and enjoyed his time hunting and fishing. He spent the last 15 years living in Tekamah.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents John and Annie McIntosh and sister Annabelle (Tiny) McIntosh along with grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his daughters Karen Estramonte and Karla Letcher and two grandchildren, all of Charlotte, N.C.; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Memorials may be sent to Danny’s family, in the care of Norm Metz of Tekamah, for future designation.
