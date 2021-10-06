Funeral services for Darvid Quist were held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Military graveside services followed in the Blair Cemetery. The 85-year-old Blair man passed away Sept. 27, 2021.
The youngest of four children, Darvid was born on June 20, 1936, on the family farm in rural Blair, the son of Alfred and Clara Quist. He was a graduate of Blair High School and then attended Dana College, graduating in 1958. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1961. After law school, Darvid enlisted in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he began practicing law with Haessler and Sullivan law firm in Wahoo in 1965. Darvid became a full time Congressional staff member in both Lincoln and Washington, D.C.
He was then appointed as a U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Special Assistant and continued in that position until leaving Washington in 1973. In January 1974, Darvid opened a solo practice in Blair and was elected Washington County Attorney the same year.
Darvid was appointed District Judge of the Sixth Judicial District in December of 1980 and served in that capacity until June of 2010. He served on various committees for the District Judges Association. The Nebraska Supreme Court also named him to the Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee, which he chaired for eight years. Darvid was one of two nominees for Chief Justice in 1987 and was honored to be invited to hear cases with the Supreme Court on several occasions.
On April 21, 1981, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Jacobson and to this union he accepted the role of father to Joel. Darvid enjoyed going to Joel’s sporting events, especially baseball and basketball, and prided himself on never missing a game. Later in life, he enjoyed attending Emma and Tanner’s activities.
Darvid is survived by his wife JoAnn, son Joel, grandchildren Emma and Tanner, along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, Blair Fire and Rescue or the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter in Blair.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.