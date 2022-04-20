 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Way

Way obit

Private graveside services for David Way were pending as of late last week. Burial is planned for Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. The former Decatur man died peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Fremont. He was 92.

David Cooper Way was born on Oct. 26, 1929, in Tekamah to David Roy Way and Sarah Elizabeth Cooper Way. He spent his formative years in the Decatur area. After an honorable tour in Germany with the United States Army, he owned a gas station in Decatur and then went on to farm grain and livestock with his wife of 65 years, Larie Ann (Bucy) Way.

He was preceded in death by his wife; infant eldest daughter, Gail Ann Way; and siblings Mary Jean Johnson and Aurelia “Tootie” Strupp.

David is survived by sister Muriel “Sis” Lage; son David Roy Way; daughters Diane Gramke and Teri Brown; grandchildren, David Ryan Way, Kyle Way, Nathan Way, Rex (Kandice) Way, John Allen, Elisa Allen (Jeremy) Wiemer, Melvin Gramke and Erin Gramke; and great-grandchildren, Carson Way, Dexter and Preston Allen, Jacob and Joshua Wiemer, and Abbagail Curn. He is also survived by a host of fondly remembered nieces and nephews.

Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo was entrusted with the arrangements.

