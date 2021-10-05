 Skip to main content
Deadline approaching apply for natural resource conservation project funds
Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making any other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before Nov. 19, 2021.

According to John Wilson, acting state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska, there are several options available to producers.

“NRCS has a whole suite of conservation programs available to farmers and ranchers looking for assistance in improving and protecting the natural resources on their ag land,” Wilson said. “These programs provide funding on cropland and rangeland, as well as for animal feeding operations and establishing or enhancing wildlife habitat and wetlands. NRCS staff can help landowners and operators identify their options.”

The most widely applied conservation programs in Nebraska are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program. The goal of these conservation programs is to provide a financial incentive to encourage landowners to install conservation practices that protect natural resources, resulting in cleaner air and water, healthy soil and more wildlife habitat.

“Participation in our conservation programs is totally voluntary,” Wilson added. “We offer assistance that can help make farming and ranching operations more sustainable while conserving the natural resources like soil and water on which all Nebraskans depend.”

Individuals interested in applying for these conservation programs may do so at any time, but applications need to be submitted by Nov. 19 to be considered for this year’s funding.

For more information about conservation programs and other assistance available, call your local NRCS field office or visit www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.

