Deadline sparks filing activity by candidates

The Feb. 15 deadline for incumbents to file for office may have spurred an increase in activity at the county election commissioner’s office.
Among the late-filing incumbents, Paul Potadle and Sheryl Stansberry are asking voters in the Tekamah-Herman school district to return them to their seats. Potadle represents Ward II, rural Tekamah voters; while Stansberry is one of three school board members representing Ward III, voters inside the Tekamah city limits.
April Archer is asking voters for another term representing Lyons-Decatur’s East Ward. Brett Langley is seeking another term on the Tekamah Airport Authority board.
Incumbents John Hundahl and Max Christensen filed for another term on the Silver Creek and Bell Creek township boards respectively.
Voters in Lyons will get a new mayor and at least one new city council member.
Longtime mayor Andy Fuston did not file for a fifth term. Incumbent city council member Kyle Brink is seeking the mayor’s chair, as is political newcomer Erin Mockler. Kyle Phillips and Richard “Rick” Coen are seeking a council seat in Lyons.
Incumbent Greg Mockehaupt is asking voters in Oakland for another term on the city council. Scott Swenson also joined the city council race in Oakland.
Incumbent District 1 county supervisor Kevin Tobin will see a contested race in the fall. Tobin, a Democrat, filed to run for the job shortly after being appointed earlier this month to complete the late Cliff Morrow’s term. Last week, Republican Sam Titus filed for the District 1 seat.
Voters in Tekamah also will have choices to make in the fall.
Mayor Ron Grass is seeking his third term. Council member Jane Walford is giving up her seat to challenge Grass in the fall.
But no one had filed for Walford’s seat until last week.
A pair of newcomers, Duane “Tim” McCoyle and Joel Bacon both filed for the Ward I seat.
In nonpartisan races, like city councils and school boards, no primary is needed unless the number of candidates is more than twice the number of available seats.
Nonincumbents still may file for office through March 1.
The primary election is set for May 10. The general election is Nov. 8.
Voters in the Lyons-Decatur school district already have a choice to make. The school board is seeking $21.5 million in bonds to build a new elementary school. Ballots in the by-mail election started being mailed to registered voters in the school district last week. Those who are not registered must do so by Feb. 25 to be eligible to vote in the by-mail election. Ballots must be returned to the appropriate county clerk by the close of business on March 15.