A graveside service for Dean Daubert was held July 21, 2020, in Swaburg Cemetery near Hooper Neb. He passed away July 18, 2020, at Hooper Care Center in Hooper. He was 82.
Dean L. Daubert, of Uehling, was born on April 29, 1938, the second son of Roy A. and Ervie (Fredrickson) Daubert. He attended Meyer Country School and was a graduate of Uehling High School in Uehling.
Dean loved the town of Uehling and was the master of ceremonies for many of the town’s alumni banquets. During his younger years, Dean was a member of the Lions Club.
His hobby was sports. Dean wrote the sports section for the Uehling History Book when it was assembled. Dean’s ability to quote sports statistics and recall players’ names was a joy to all his companions.
Dean was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Uehling, where he was baptized and confirmed. He willingly took his turn as the president of his congregation.
After the death of his father, and a short time later his brother Roy, Jr., Dean was left with the farm duties. He suffered the aches and pains of arthritis during his entire life. He had hip and knee replacement hoping for some relief.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy, Jr.; sister, Judith Marie; special cousin, Marie Daubert.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the Uehling Park or the Uehling Area Community Foundation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.