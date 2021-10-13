A celebration of the life of Dean Dundee will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Tekamah Fire Hall. A second celebration of life will be held on Nov. 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Drive, Marion IA 52302. He passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following a prolonged illness at the age of 44.
Dean Darrell Dundee, Jr., was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 15, 1977, to Dean and Laura (Behrends) Dundee. Dean enjoyed working in construction. Friends said he could drive backwards better than most can drive forwards.
He married Jessica J (Mahoney) Henne August 2002. Dean had two daughters with Jessica, Hailey and Regan. Dean married Angela R McElmuray on Dec. 28, 2007. Dean and Angie have one son Joey.
Dean loved Snoopy, fishing, hunting, and MMA with Hard Drive. He had an art for stories and could make anyone laugh. He was hardheaded and yet had a heart of gold.
Dean found God and was baptized at First United Methodist Church of Marion, Iowa. He was so very proud of accepting God into his life.
After moving to Tekamah, Dean found a true home with the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department. Dean became an EMT and completed Firefighter 1 training. Prior to his illness, Dean had made plans to become a paramedic. He felt he had found his true calling.
Dean was preceded in death by his father Dean and his mother, Laura. He is survived by his wife Angie, his children Hailey, Regan and Joey. Dean had a special place in his heart for his many cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Tekamah Fire Department. Cards may be sent to 909 O Street Tekamah, NE 68061.
Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.