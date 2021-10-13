 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean Dundee

Dean Dundee

Dundee obit

A celebration of the life of Dean Dundee will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Tekamah Fire Hall. A second celebration of life will be held on Nov. 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Drive, Marion IA 52302. He passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following a prolonged illness at the age of 44.

Dean Darrell Dundee, Jr., was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 15, 1977, to Dean and Laura (Behrends) Dundee. Dean enjoyed working in construction. Friends said he could drive backwards better than most can drive forwards.

He married Jessica J (Mahoney) Henne August 2002. Dean had two daughters with Jessica, Hailey and Regan. Dean married Angela R McElmuray on Dec. 28, 2007. Dean and Angie have one son Joey.

Dean loved Snoopy, fishing, hunting, and MMA with Hard Drive. He had an art for stories and could make anyone laugh. He was hardheaded and yet had a heart of gold.

Dean found God and was baptized at First United Methodist Church of Marion, Iowa. He was so very proud of accepting God into his life.

After moving to Tekamah, Dean found a true home with the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department. Dean became an EMT and completed Firefighter 1 training. Prior to his illness, Dean had made plans to become a paramedic. He felt he had found his true calling.

Dean was preceded in death by his father Dean and his mother, Laura. He is survived by his wife Angie, his children Hailey, Regan and Joey. Dean had a special place in his heart for his many cousins.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Tekamah Fire Department. Cards may be sent to 909 O Street Tekamah, NE 68061.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lee promotes local publisher
Community

Lee promotes local publisher

Lee Enterprises announced recently that Mike Wood will become publisher of the Fremont Tribune and SNI West Newspaper Group, which includes we…

Dorothy Wallace
Community

Dorothy Wallace

Memorial services for Dorothy Wallace will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial will be in Bl…

Darvid Quist
Community

Darvid Quist

Funeral services for Darvid Quist were held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Military graveside services followed in…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News