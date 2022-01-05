Debby Knittel

Services for Debra Jean Knittel will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 66-year-old Tekamah woman passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2021.
Debby was born in Hood River, Oregon on Dec. 3, 1955 to Reuben and Neola Knittel. When Debby was around four years old, she moved to the Benson area of Omaha. Debby graduated Benson High in 1975. Debby left the Benson area and moved to Tekamah in 1991, where she opened a craft store. She later opened a high tea shop that she ran for several years. Debby served on the Tekamah City Council for a time and also served on the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.
Debby loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating. She was never so happy as when she was with family and friends.
Debby is survived by her fiancé Sam Harmer; children: Trent Thies, Megan Harmer, and Eric Harmer; grandchildren: Leigha Thies, Cody Finch, Link Harmer, Roxas Harmer; brother Garry (Gayle) Knittel; sister Patti (Gary) Johnson; 14 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rueben Benjamin Knittel and Neola June (Powell) Knittel; sister, Connie Rae Knittel; and grandson Kyle Jordan Theis.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Debby’s service will be live streamed on her tribute page at campbellaman.com.