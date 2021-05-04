 Skip to main content
Decatur alumni to gather Sept. 5

Decatur Alumni Association announced recently that the organization’s annual Alumni Banquet will be held this year. But don’t look for it over Memorial Day weekend. Rather, the group chose to wait until almost Labor Day.

The gathering will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, staring at 5:30 p.m. at the Green Lantern.

To make up the for banquet’s COVID-related cancellation in 2020, the Class of 1970 and this year’s 50-year class, the Class of 1971, both will be honored at the banquet. Also slated to be honored are the Lyons-Decatur Northeast classes of 1995 and 1996 and the graduates of 2020 and 2021.

Tickets for the affair will be available soon. To preorder, call Pam Nelsen at 402-349-5208. A firm count on tickets sold must be known by Aug. 23 to ensure enough food is available.

Co-chairmen for the banquet are John Mussack, Class of ‘70, and Steve Dye, Class of ‘71.

More plans will be made known as they become available.

