Decatur Community Club to host Halloween party

The Decatur Community Club will be hosting the annual Halloween party Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
The event begins at 5 p.m. when everyone is asked to gather at the steps of the Decatur City Hall. There will be a parade of all costumed characters north up Broadway, and then back to the City Hall for the costume judging.
Age groups for costume judging are: 0-2 years, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes in each age group.
Refreshments will be served outside the City Hall after judging.
Parents may then choose to let their children trick or treat around the town. We recommend you stay in family groups and only stop at houses and businesses that have an outside light on.
For those providing treats, we ask they be individually wrapped and to stay away from homemade treats.