Decatur High alumni banquet is Sept. 5

Plans are coming together for Decatur’s 64th annual alumni banquet. It will be held on Sunday evening, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Green Lantern Steakhouse. Tickets for the banquet are $20 each and are available at the following locations: First Nebraska Bank, Tooly’s Bottle Shop, Decatur Express and Broadway Brothers in Decatur; Washington County Bank in Tekamah; and at the Lyons Mini Mart. They can also be reserved by contacting alumni secretary Pam Nelson at (402) 349-5208.
Banquet organizers ask that those purchasing or reserving tickets for the banquet do so by Aug. 26 at the latest. The deadline is sought in order to give the caterer a very firm count of how many will be attending the banquet.
Because COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year’s banquet, this year’s version will honor the 70-year class from last year, 1950, and this year’s class of 1951; the 60-year class of 1960 and this year’s class of 1961; the 40-year classes of 1980 and 1981; Northeast High School’s 25-year classes of 1995 and 1996; last year’s 2020 graduating class and this year’s 2021 graduating class. Especially being honored at this year’s alumni banquet will be last year’s and this year’s 50-year classes of 1970 and 1971.
Taking on the duties of co-masters of ceremonies will be Jon Mussack, Class of 1970; and Steve Dye, Class of 1971. Giving the invocation for the banquet will be 1971 class member Dick Connealy.
Members of the honored class are: Randy Andersen, Mike Bacon, Pat Bacon, Karen (Busse) Worley, Ellen (Conklin) Lewis, Matt Connealy, Sandra (Davis) Johnson, Michaela (Dunning) Brewer, Lyle (Skip) Farrens, Marilyn (Farrens) Andersen, Wayne Greve, Jack Huffman, LeAnn (Larsen) Richards, Terry Metzler, Jean (Mussack) Wiersma, John Mussack, Phyllis (Newton) Mitchell, Joe Penny*, Kaye (Phelps) Trisdale, Mike Sears*, Trudi Sears, Anne (Smith) Maryott*, Calvin Smith, Jean Sparks, Jim Thomas, Cheryl (Tippery) Card* and Jane (Williams) Judt.
Members of the honored class of 1971 are: Dan Bacon, Barry Beard, Tim Brewer, Robert Case, David Connealy, Dick Connealy, Wayne Cooper, Georgann Dunning, Steve Dye, Dan Eagleton, Ruth Ann (Fehr) McCluskey, Tom Hayes, Gary Mobley, Mike Mobley, Peggy (Mussack) Smith, Jaccie (Newton) Uehling, Quintina Parker*, Lina (Pickell) Hennig, Tony Sears*, Keith Smith, Shirley (Sparks) Lampkin, Rose Ann (Stafford) Hayes, Susan Thomas and Paul Tippery. (Class members listed with a * are deceased.)
The Alumni Banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m. with everyone being seated, followed by the welcome and invocation at 5:45 p.m. The two honored classes of 1970 and 1971 will begin the serving line for dinner. The co-masters of ceremonies will then direct the rest of the alumni who will follow in line, and so on until everyone has gone through the serving line.
Decatur Foundation members Jennifer Penny and Abbie Syrek will speak to the alumni concerning the foundation and how they have helped out the community organizations, fire department, museum, Northeast seniors, etc. in funding grants for their various projects in Decatur.
Larry Murphy then will tell the alumni about the work he is doing on the Decatur alumni Web site and how he would like to develop it in the future. Murphy also wants feedback from the alumni on what they would like to have included in the Web site.
Each of the 1970 and 1971 classes will have a member of their class present a flower to their deceased class member’s families who are in attendance at the banquet. The co-masters of ceremonies will also introduce each of the members of the class at the banquet.