Decatur hosting community Christmas activities

Decatur Museum

The Decatur Museum and Decatur Community Club will be hosting Christmas events on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The Decatur Museum will host an open house from 3:30-4:30. Christmas treats will be given out to children and everyone is invited to tour the museum’s Christmas decorations.

After the museum open house, you are encouraged to go to the Trolley Park on Broadway. There will be community Christmas caroling at 5 p.m., and Santa will be arriving around 5:30 p.m. He will be greeting children in the gazebo, and each child will receive a stocking of treats. There will also be a Santa’s mailbox where children can leave their letters to Santa.

An additional highlight will be a parade of lights through Decatur. We encourage all businesses, organizations and individuals to get decorations up for this fun event, and invite everyone to tour the lights throughout the evening.

