Decatur Museum has historic calendars available for 2022

The 2022 Decatur Museum Historic Calendars are now available. This year’s calendar features pictures of Decatur families, with daily historic trivia from the 1912 Decatur Herald.
In 1912, the community passed a railroad bond issue and hopes were high there would be a line from Decatur to Tekamah.
Decatur was growing in 1912, with the construction of new businesses and residences. The town was thriving and had an opera house, theater, new lumberyard and brickyard.
A fire department was organized and the school population was growing.
The Missouri River was on a rampage and cutting away at the north end of town. The story of how the community pulled together to avert this disaster is a tale of perseverance, hard work and faith.
The calendar also gives insight into the Titanic disaster from a local point of view.
Calendars are available at the Decatur village office, First Nebraska Bank and Sears Center. You may also contact Norma Farrens at nsfarrens@gmail.com or 402-213-4053.