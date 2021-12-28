 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur Museum has historic calendars available for 2022
top story

Decatur Museum has historic calendars available for 2022

Decatur Museum

The 2022 Decatur Museum Historic Calendars are now available. This year’s calendar features pictures of Decatur families, with daily historic trivia from the 1912 Decatur Herald.

In 1912, the community passed a railroad bond issue and hopes were high there would be a line from Decatur to Tekamah.

Decatur was growing in 1912, with the construction of new businesses and residences. The town was thriving and had an opera house, theater, new lumberyard and brickyard.

A fire department was organized and the school population was growing.

The Missouri River was on a rampage and cutting away at the north end of town. The story of how the community pulled together to avert this disaster is a tale of perseverance, hard work and faith.

The calendar also gives insight into the Titanic disaster from a local point of view.

Calendars are available at the Decatur village office, First Nebraska Bank and Sears Center. You may also contact Norma Farrens at nsfarrens@gmail.com or 402-213-4053.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steven Schmidt
Community

Steven Schmidt

A celebration of the life of Steven C. Schmidt was held Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the American Legion Hall in Blair. The 45-year-old Omaha man…

John Kerwin
Community

John Kerwin

A funeral Mass for John Kerwin was celebrated Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, California. …

Dorothy Kohler
Community

Dorothy Kohler

A private celebration of life service for Dorothy Kohler will be held at Rose Mortuary in Rancho Mirage, California. The former Tekamah woman …

Larry Paulson
Community

Larry Paulson

Funeral services for Larry Paulson were Dec. 16, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The Wa…

Chatt Center Weekly
Community

Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope that you all got through the crazy weather without too much damage. We had some at the house but it could have been a lot w…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News