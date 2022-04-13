Decatur Museum to host special program on the Holocaust

Carol Kuhfahl will be presenting a program at the Decatur Museum on Saturday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m. on the Holocaust and the artwork produced by those imprisoned in concentration camps.
Historian/artist Carol Kuhfahl was born and grew in up rural Burt County, Nebraska. She graduated from Decatur High School and Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing. She married and raised a family while continuing to work as an RN. She retired from nursing after 46 years in the medical profession and then turned her energy toward two of her favorite pastimes, history and art.
Carol became interested in WWII as a child listening to family members’ tales of their wartime military service. She became focused on the Holocaust after writing a term paper on the topic while in high school. Since then, she has continued to study and learn about Holocaust victims and the art they created while held prisoner in concentration camps.
After studying images of the concentration camp artwork that survived the war, Kuhfahl used those images to create a unique and powerful mural depicting life behind the barbed wire fences. She has since produced additional pieces reflecting the same theme.
Through the presentation you will gain a completely different perspective on the people who lived in the concentration camps through the raw emotion and struggles as seen by the prisoners themselves. You will learn of the great strength and resilience demonstrated by these artists who risked everything to create art despite the hardship and peril of their circumstances.
"My artwork and presentation has been given in churches, school groups, museums and organizations in Nebraska and Iowa.