Decatur police looking for help in solving thefts

Wanted posters are going up around Decatur due to what Decatur Chief of Police Justin Smith called a rash of thefts and four reported burglaries.
“We’ve done [posters] twice before,” Smith said. “It has worked well for us.”
The chief reported the incidents during his monthly report to the Decatur Village Board at its meeting May 13. He also said there was a prime suspect and the posters may help acquire actionable information.
A representative of Nelson Construction was on hand to deliver his company’s bid for proposed work on a sewer main. The work, to be done along 15th Street, is to connect new development on lots in the Millstone Addition owned by Dan Small.
During the Parks report, it was decided to leave the ash trees in the park alone for now. While some are showing signs of damage and stress, the maple trees in the park are apparently not mature enough to provide the same level of shade currently provided by the ash trees.
Light Commissioner Wayne Hightree reported the need to upgrade the current fuses being used by the city’s electric grid and replace them with breakers. This is after a few problems have been experienced by city workers.
Water and Sewer Commissioner Jason Troutman reported a water loss of 66.85%. According to Decatur Village Clerk Therese Magill, this is the loss (difference) of water being pumped by the city’s wells and what is being billed to the residents of Decatur.
Troutman also requested and received permission to place a lien on the owner of a property located at 3007 Snow Avenue. This was due to an unpaid water bill in the amount of $600.
It was also announced that – thanks to the Future of Decatur Foundation – the village will have a merrier Christmas this year. It was through the foundation’s efforts that new Christmas decorations for the village had been ordered and the old decorations had been sold.
In other board business:
The Community Club was granted a Special Designated Liquor License for Riverfront Days scheduled for Friday-Sunday, June 18-20. So was the Decatur Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department for its fish fry.
The board voted to install a stop sign at the corner of Third Avenue and 14th Street; and to install speed bumps on Second Avenue (between 11th Street and 14th Street), on 14th Street (between Second Avenue and Broadway Street) and one at the campground.