Decatur town hall meeting set
Decatur town hall meeting set

Decatur sign

A town hall style meeting is planned in Decatur for Tuesday, Jan. 11, for the Splash Pad Task Force to present its work.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Sears Center. Refreshments will be served.

The community is welcome to attend and to meet Eric Crouch, owner of Crouch Recreation and former Husker quarterback.

Following the presentation, Eric Crouch will stay for all who want to visit with him and have their photo taken with him.

“Eric has been wonderful to work with,” said task force member Jennifer Penny. “He is all about small town Nebraska and finding ways for towns like ours to add recreation to all we have to offer.”

Members of the Splash Pad Task Force will be present along with village board members and members of the Future of Decatur Foundation.

“This is an exciting time for the Foundation,” said outgoing chairman Judy Connealy, “Carrie Sparks will be introduced as FDF’s new chair and will give an update on community projects made possible by the significant gift given by the Jeanette Major Nix estate.”

