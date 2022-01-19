 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dee Larson
A funeral mass for Delores “Dee” Larson was celebrated Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. The 93-year-old Fremont woman passed away Jan. 6, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Delores “Dee” Jean was born on Sept. 19, 1928, to David and Elizabeth (Dischner) Mohr in Columbus. She grew up in Columbus and moved to Fremont for high school where she was a 1946 graduate of Fremont High School. On May 25, 1948, Dee married James “Jim” B. Furstenau at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Dee worked for Fremont National Bank for a short time, until she started to raise a family. The couple lived in Fremont until 1978, when they moved to Lenox, Iowa. In 1987, after Jim’s retirement, they moved back to Fremont. Jim passed away on July 17, 1993. On April 12, 2003, Dee married Paul Larson at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Dee and Paul loved to attend area dances over the years. They also spent their time traveling on cruises and bus tours.

Dee loved to volunteer for the American Red Cross, earning an Emil H. Mares Volunteer Award one year. She also helped with masses at nursing homes through St. Patrick Catholic Church. Dee was very active and organized class reunions over the years. She also loved to play keno and cards with friends.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim; son, Michael Furstenau; and sister, Claryce Behrens.

She is survived by her husband Paul; son, James D. (Lavonne) Furstenau; daughters, Patricia (Michael) Matteo, Cathy (Kerry) Farber, Mary (Clark) Boschult, Jean (Chris) Barrans, Sue (Greg) Ortmeier; Paul’s children, Mike (Shelly) Larson and Pam (Terry) Smith; daughter-in-law, Denisse Furstenau; brother-in-law, Bob Behrens; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to family for further designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Livestreaming and online condolences may be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

