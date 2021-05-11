Deep East Husker field cages Tigers at loop meet

If Tekamah-Herman’s track squads didn’t know what top quality competition looks like, they certainly do now.
Some of the best athletes in the area were on display May 1 at the East Husker Conference Championships, hosted in Lyons by BRLD.
North Bend Central’s deep squad opened a 36-point margin over the rest of the field to claim the title, 129-93 over runner-up Wisner-Pilger. On the boys’ side, West Point-Beemer’s stable of sprinters carried the Cadets to the team title, 113-102 over Twin River.
Tekamah-Herman’s girls placed ninth in the 14-school meet, scoring 31 points.
Senior Halle Olsen led the way for the Tigers. Her second place finish in the high jump was the team’s best placing of the day. Olsen nearly claimed top honors. She tied with Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel, both cleared 5’ 2”, but Hanel netted the gold on fewer misses.
Olsen also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash, timed in 1:05.29, and ran the opening leg on her team’s 4x400-meter relay. She joined Kaitlyn Quick, Preslee Hansen and Emma Wakehouse to claim third place 4:32.59.
The conference meet is scored like the state meet, with each of the top eight placings earning points instead of the usual six places.
Emma Wakehouse had a hand in the rest of the Tiger scoring.
She ran fifth in the 200-meter dash, timed in 27.86 seconds; placed sixth in a tight 100-meter dash field with a 13.15-seconds clocking; and joined Quick, Hansen and Lacey Petersen to take fifth in the 4x100-meter relay in 54.65 seconds.
Coach Taylor Klein said the conference meet, and last Thursday’s Oakland-Craig Invitational will have some bearing on how the Tigers approach this Thursday’s Class C District 3 meet at Wisner.
“The conference meet gave us a pretty good look at what we will see at districts since our district is made up largely of our conference schools,” he said. “For the most part, our plan is going to remain consistent with what we’ve been doing.”
Klein said his team got its first look at another district rival, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, at the O-C meet.
He said after Oakland, he’d have a good idea where Tiger athletes stand “and where we can put them to give them their best chances at placing and hopefully qualify for the state meet.”
In addition to the Tekamah-Herman and the host Gators, District 3 includes Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig and Stanton.
The top two individuals in every event at each of the nine district contests and the six best additional times statewide earn a place in the Class C state meet, set for May 21-22 at Omaha’s Burke Stadium. The district winning relay teams and the next seven fastest times statewide also qualify. In the field events, only the pole vault and high jump will allow extra qualifiers from those who meets a certain standard. For the Class C girls high jump, that standard is 5’.
Boys coach Stan Mencke brought only five athletes to the conference meet. Athletes are limited to nine meets in a season prior to the district meet. With the addition of the Wayne State Invitational to the Tiger schedule and with many of his younger charges participating in two junior varsity meets, the decision was made to hold many of them out of the conference meet.
Mencke called it a confidence thing.
“They did better at the junior varsity meets, and won some medals,” he said. “It lets them enjoy some success which helps them get better.”
The Tigers scored seven points to trail the 13-school field .Kaleb Quick’s fourth place finish in the triple jump, landing at 39 feet even, topped Mencke’s limited staff.
Cole Bottger, running in just the 1,600-meter event, placed sixth in 5:12.20.
Mencke said neither the East Husker meet nor last Thursday’s Oakland-Craig Invitational will change his team’s approach to Thursday’s District 2 meet.
“We may not enter as many events,” he said. “but we are still going to put kids in the best position to be successful.”
East Husker Conference
Girls Team Results
1. North Bend Central, 129; 2. Winser-Pilger, 93; 3. Clarkson/Leigh, 84; 4. Oakland-Craig, 70; 5. Pender, 63; 6. West Point-Beemer, 56; 7. Stanton, 42.5; 8. Howells-Dodge, 42; 9. Tekamah-Herman, 31; 10. BRLD, 23.5; 11. (tie) Madison, Scribner-Snyder, 8; 13. Twin River, 7; 14. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 1.
Boys Team Results
1. West Point-Beemer, 113; 2. Twin River, 102; 3. Oakland-Craig, 84.5; 4. BRLD, 68.5; 5. North Bend Central, 67; 6. Stanton, 64; 7. Howells-Dodge, 54; 8. Clarkson/Leigh, 41; 9. Wisner-Pilger, 29; 10. madison, 11; 11. (tie) Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Pender, 10; 13. Tekamah-Herman, 7.