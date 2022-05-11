Deep, talented field cages Tigers at EHC

It was a tough go for the Tekamah-Herman track squads at the East Husker Conference Championships in Humphrey on Tuesday, May 3.
The Tiger girls finished ninth with 19 points while the boys finished in a tie with Clarkson-Leigh for 10th with 29 points.
North Bend’s girls and Stanton’s boys claimed conference titles.
Emma Wakehouse and Bella Roche had the highest individual finishes for the Tiger girls. Wakehouse took fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.11 while Roche took fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:34.37.
Donnie Seeley took eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.11 seconds.
Wakehouse and Roche teamed with Kenzie Alexander and Kaitlyn Quick to take third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:30.13. Wakehouse and Quick joined Lacey Petersen and Preslee Hansen to take seventh in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 56.17 seconds, rounding out the scoring for the Tiger girls.
Kaleb Quick and Jessen Booth garnered two individual medals apiece to lead the Tiger boys. Quick took fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:12.55 and sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 39’11.25”. Booth took sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 18.22 seconds and was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, clocked in 43.84.
Dawson Schram had the highest individual finish for the Tiger boys, taking third in the discus with a throw of 133’09”.
Quick teamed up with Cale Belfrage, Spencer Pagels and Reece Williams to take fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:43.40. Belfrage, Pagels, Williams and Booth took sixth in the 4x100 with a time of 47.90, rounding out the scoring for the Tiger boys.
Both teams were back in action at the Oakland-Craig Invitational on May 5, the final meet of the regular season.
The Tiger girls finished sixth with 39 points while the boys garnered third place with 99 points. GACC won the girls’ portion of the meet, edging out runner-up Oakland-Craig 108.5-106.5 after winning their final event of the evening, the 4x400 meter relay. BRLD had an easier time winning the boys’ side of the meet, winning 132.5-111.5 over runner-up Oakland-Craig.
Donnie Seeley garnered three individual medals to lead the Tiger girls. She took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.08 seconds, fourth in the 300meter hurdles with a time of 52.83 and fourth in the high jump, leaping 4’04”.
Emma Wakehouse and Kenzie Alexander took third and sixth respectively in the 400. Wakehouse clocked in at 1:03.42 while Alexander finished in at 1:05.62. Wakehouse and Alexander teamed with Kaitlyn Quick and Preslee Hansen to take second in the 4x400 with a time of 4:24.91. Wakehouse, Quick, Hansen and Petersen teamed up to take fifth in the 4x100 with a time of 55.20.
Bella Roche took fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:36.74 while Ella Booth took fifth in the 3200 at 15:05.76. Booth, Emily Beck, Nevaeh Ritter and Elena Jetensky combined to take sixth in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 12:40.34.
Keira Pensyl rounded out the scoring for the Tiger girls with a third place finish in the high jump, leaping 4’04”.
Several Tiger boys garnered two individual medals apiece.
Jessen Booth took third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.77seconds and came away with the gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.54. Adrian Robinson took fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 19.42 seconds and was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.71.
Kaleb Quick took second in the 800 with a time of 2:12.39 and second in the triple jump with a leap of 39’05”. Reece Williams took third in the long jump, marked at 17’11.75”, and third in the triple jump with a leap of 39’03”. Quick and Williams teamed up with Austin Breckenridge and Booth to take home the gold in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 47.27 and third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:43.85.
Dawson Schram took second in the discus with a throw of 129’08” and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43’03”. Cale Belfrage took second in the long jump with a leap of 18’03.75”. Isaac Ruwe was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.13 and Alex Braniff took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 20 seconds flat.
The Tiger boys rounded out the scoring by placing third in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:27.43.
On May 12, the Tigers head back to Oakland for the Class C District 3 meet where they will see much the same competition. In addition to the Tigers, the district includes East Husker schools BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Stanton and Wisner-Pilger. The field also includes Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Logan View. The top two placers in individual events and the winning relay teams, plus other additional statewide placings, all qualify for the Class C state meet set for May 20-21 at Omaha’s Burke Stadium.