Defense dominant in season-opening grid win

It was all defense for Tekamah-Herman during the Tigers’ 7-6 win over BRLD Friday night.
Kaleb Quick’s fumble recovery in the Wolverines’ end zone, coupled with a PAT kick from Spencer Pagels, was all the scoring Tekamah-Herman could muster on Homecoming night.
But it was enough.
The Tiger defense harvested four fumbles, sacked BRLD quarterback Gavin Brownell five times and had five other tackles for losses, all while limiting the BRLD offense to just 110 total yards, their lowest output in six years against the Tigers, while holding on for the win.
The Tigers picked up their lone touchdown early in the third period. A high snap had pushed the Wolverines back to their own 12-yard line. Another high snap sailed past Brownell and came to rest in the BRLD end zone. Quick won the footrace to the football.
The touchdown at the 9:10 mark of the third quarter put the Tigers in front to stay, but not without some anxious moments
“I thought our kids did a wonderful job overcoming adversity and playing through some tough situations,” Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray said. “Holding BRLD scoreless for 47:12 of the game was exciting.”
That last minute or so certainly was pretty exciting. Tekamah-Herman had a chance to run out the clock after forcing a BRLD punt near midfield with just over four minutes left. The Tigers took almost two minutes off the clock before being punting the ball back to BRLD at its own 40.
Brownell, who had been harassed and hurried much of the night during a 10-of-24 performance, went 4-for-4 on the final drive. The Wolverines had moved to the Tiger 39 in four plays before a high snap, which plagued the Wolverines the whole game, had Brownell diving on the ball back at midfield. One pass to Elliott Nottleman picked up 17 yards. Brownell found his big-play end again on the next snap for a 33-yard touchdown play.
McElmuray said Brownell was throwing under pressure and was aiming for a spot hoping his receiver would be there. Tiger defensive back Daniel Heaney made a play on the ball, McElmuray said, but tipped it to Nottleman who took advantage of the second chance.
“It was tight coverage and when you play man-to-man for 30 throws in a night, a young man is going to lose one or two of those,” he said.
Fittingly perhaps, Tekamah-Herman’s Homecoming king, Tyrin Wahlers-Seeley, came up with the game-saving play.
Following their touchdown, BRLD handed the ball off to their bruising fullback, Gus Gomez, to try and win the game with a two-point conversion. A 135-lb. defensive back, Wahlers-Seeley stuffed Gomez short of the goal line, preserving the lead.
The touchdown series was only the second time in the game BRLD had been inside of the Tiger 40-yard line.
Kody Bitter’s punting helped the Tigers control field position throughout the contest. Bitter averaged over 31 yards on his seven punts. His biggest came late in the game. A 44-yarder from the shadow of his own goal post midway through the fourth quarter pushed the Wolverines past midfield.
Bitter also paced the defense with a dozen tackles and recovered two fumbles. Wahlers-Seeley and Austin Breckenridge notched seven stops each, Dawson Schram tallied six while Quick added five and had three sacks.
For as well as the defense played, however, the offense sputtered for most of the contest. The Tigers netted 44 total yards and three first downs. After Bitter recovered a BRLD fumble at the Wolverine 4-yard line, the offense was unable to take advantage, despite running two plays inside the 1-yard line.
“Film doesn’t lie and we have small mistakes to fix,” McElmuray said. “The offense is a few blocks a few extra-effort plays away from being dang explosive.”
Bitter’s 39 yards topped the T-H rushing game. Quarterback Brock Rogers went 3-of-9 through the air for 21 yards and was intercepted twice while wading through pressure from the Wolverines.
Those nine throws all came before two minutes were gone in the third quarter.
McElmuray said once his team had the lead, he wanted to run the ball and run the clock.
“Guys were getting to Brock quick in pass protection,” he said. “I didn’t want him taking hits with the chance for the ball to be intercepted. An interception or strip sack could have changed the momentum of the game and our defense was playing lights out.”
The Tigers take their 1-0 record on the road Friday when they travel to Ponca for a 7 p.m. contest. The Indians are 0-1 after dropping their opener 43-13 at Oakland-Craig last Friday.
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 7 0— 7
BRLD 0 0 0 6— 6
Third Quarter
T-H—Quick, fumble recovery in end zone
(Pagels kick) 9:10
Fourth Quarter
BRLD—Nottleman, 33-yd. pass from Brownell
(run failed) 0:47.2