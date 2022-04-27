Memorial services for Dena Carlson were held April 23, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. A private family burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away April 17, 2022, at Oakland Heights at age of 90.
Dena Jean was born Feb. 23, 1931, to Clarence and Daisy (Woodard) Kjeldgaard in Tekamah.
She attended Tekamah High School. On Jan. 1, 1948, Dena married the love of her life, Grover E. Carlson, at the United Methodist Church in Tekamah. They had five children: Beverly, Larry, Mark, Charles and Paul.
Dena was a member of two women’s clubs, a 4-H mother, and enjoyed attending her children’s activities. She was proud to be a farmer’s wife and all the duties that came with that.
In later years, she worked at a thrift store in Tekamah and would not miss an opportunity to go to the casino with friends. She was very fond of all her many Kjeldgaard cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry; brothers: Merrick (Alvina), Lloyd (Verna), Neil (Doris), Don (Marge); sisters: Enid (Jim) McCurdy, Beth (Raymond) Magill; and an infant grandson, Emanuel.
Dena is survived by her children: Beverly (Dan) Lux, Mark (Laurie), Charles (Ronda), Paul (Cheryl); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tiny.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.