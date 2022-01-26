A celebration of the life of Denzel Weatherly was held Jan. 21, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. The Tekamah man passed away Jan. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah. He was 96.
Denzel was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Elk City, Oklahoma to Fred and Jessie (McCloud) Weatherly. He and his family moved to Nebraska where he met the love of his life. Denzel and Lois Gallup were united in marriage March 1, 1950, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. To this union were born five children: Sheryl, Denny, Cathy, Anita and Amy.
Denzel, called Fox by family and friends, wore many hats throughout his life. He was a son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, veteran, mentor and friend. Denzel served his country with honor in the Army, stationed in Korea, and was always so very humble when receiving recognition.
His career path included some sort of farming venture or working with local farmers. Most notably, Fox and his brothers were proud owners of Weatherly Brothers and Sons. With this business they touched many lives, employing countless in Tekamah and giving all an opportunity to learn about hard work, good times and settling arguments with brothers. Many still mention Fox’s patience and good humor when they would “foul something up.”
Fox was a loyal Husker fan, cheering for them through thick and thin. On a fall Saturday you could be sure to find him at a football game, enjoying libations and wins with friends or calling plays from his armchair. His love for the Huskers expanded far beyond football and if there was any type of Husker game taking place you could be sure he had it on the TV, was listening on the radio or, most recently, streaming it.
His love for the Huskers was only outdone by his love for family and friends. His daughter, Cathy said it best when she said, “Denzel knew no strangers.” Denzel and Lois created a home where many gathered and were always greeted with a hug and a cocktail. Fox’s love and humor spanned many generations, his table always surrounded by young and old enjoying another story and always, always a laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jessie; three brothers, Sam, Mack and Bob; three sisters, Dorothy, Eva and Birdie Bell; grandson, Brian.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois; children, Sheryl (Vern) Wingert, Denny (Perky) Weatherly, Cathy (Joe) Zink, Anita (Frank) Svoboda, Amy (Kevin) Tobin; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah’s United Methodist Church or Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.