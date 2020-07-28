A lot of things were different at the 108th Burt County Fair.
But one thing stayed the same. To win grand champion steer honors, you had to get past Brennan Ahrens.
No one did. The 13-year-old Burt’s Best 4-H club member won her third Daryl Bromm Trophy in five years at the conclusion of Sunday’s beef show. The trophy is presented annually to the exhibitor of the grand champion market steer.
Ahrens champ was the lightest of all the heavyweight steers, tipping the scales at 1,295 pounds. But show judge Cody Rasmussen said he liked the steer’s looks.
“He demands your attention in the ring,”Rasmussen said.
In Sunday’s final drive, Ahrens may have been her own toughest competition. She also won reserve honors with the champion homegrown steer, a 1,385 pounder that Rasmussen said, “makes your eyes pop out. He really ties it all together. He’s big boned, big footed and moves well.”
Rasmussen also commended the field for its depth of quality.
“With all the uncertainty this year has seen, the kids still go to the barn every day and work,” he said. “It really shows.”
The champion homegrown will be making the rounds at future shows, including the state fair. As for the grand champ, he had his last 4-H show at Tuesday’s auction, selling for $1.90 a pound.
Harley Hansen showed the champion lightweight steer. Reserve honors in that class went to Jadyn Fleischman.
Hansen narrowly missed repeating as champion in the market heifer competition, showing the reserve champion this year.
Grand champion honors, and a year’s possession of the Rita Norton Trophy, went to Oakland 4-Her Anna Karnopp. A member of the Cuming Creek Hustlers 4-H club, Karnopp said her champ, a 1,340-lb. specimen Rasmussen called “a truck,” is headed for the state fair and then is likely to be sold.
Rasmussen, who runs an Angus and show cattle farm near Albion, said the market heifer contest is a division he really likes but it’s one that’s undervalued in many cattle shows.
He commended Burt County showmen saying, “you have the nicest market heifers anywhere in the country right here.”
The Ahrens farm is likely to produce more winners in the future.
Brennan also showed the grand champion breeding heifer, and possession of the Leland Sunderman Trophy for a year. Her champ came out of the Commercial class. The champ is headed for the state fair and Ak-Sar-Ben shows for now before heading home to begin duty as a cow.
Young Georgia Johnson made her second year in the 4-H ring a memorable one, winning reserve champion breeding heifer honors with her champion Maintainer.
For the third year in a row, show ring vet Andrew Cone claimed the Doc Blanc Trophy for the grand champion cow-calf pair.
Cone also claimed senior showmanship honors. Karnopp was second and Greta Lindberg took third.
Ahrens claimed intermediate showmanship honors in front of Gracie and Garrett Klausen respectively. Gracie completed her county fair beef show being named the outstanding beef exhibitor.
The junior showmanship crown went to Johnson. Ryanna Bacon was second while Grant McElmuray was third.
Complete show results are inside this week's Burt County Plaindealer.