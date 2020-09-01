Phase 3 directed health measures that were in effect through Aug. 31 have been extended through Sept. 13. A total of 66 Nebraska counties, including Burt County, are currently in Phase 3.
All counties in Phase 3 will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 unless hospitalizations dramatically change, a DHHS spokesman said. Those 66 counties will continue in Phase 4 through Oct. 31. DHHS data on Wednesday showed of the 32,348 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began, including 60 in Burt County, 24,524 had recovered and 383 had died. Of the 7,441 active cases, only 168 were currently hospitalized, a rate of just over 2.2 percent.
Phase 4 DHMs reduce restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers, and other businesses to guidance. They also allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75 percent capacity, though organizers of events of 500 or more people must still receive local health department approval prior to reopening.
Twenty-seven counties are currently in Phase 4, which will be extended through Sept. 30.
An outline of Phase 4 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. Guidelines associated with these next steps are also posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx .
Regardless of county of residence, recommendations remain for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.
DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. CDT, seven days a week.