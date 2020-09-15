Burt County’s risk dial moved up to 1.63 last week after sinking to 1.19 the week before. The new level remains within the Moderate range. As of Sept. 9, the number of active cases in the county stood at 21, nearly half of the previous week’s count of 41. According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, 52 patients had recovered. Burt County was expected on Sept. 14 to join 65 other Nebraska counties in moving to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. Phase 4 removes many of the restrictions currently in place.