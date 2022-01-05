Private family services will be held at a later date for Dick Goll. He passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
Richard Alan “Diamond Dick” Goll was born to James and Bertha (Rhodes) Goll on May 19, 1931, in Tekamah.
He graduated from Tekamah High School in 1949. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1949-1953, where he studied Agriculture was a three-year letterman on the Cornhuskle football team and was a member of ROTC.
Upon his graduation with a bachelor’s degree, he entered the Air Force and was honorably discharged as a captain in 1956.
Dick returned to Tekamah where he joined his father on the family farm, where they grew corn, soybeans and had a 100 head cow-calf herd.
On June 5, 1959, Richard was married to Norma J. Siebler, and for 40-plus years the two enjoyed traveling the country while playing American Contract Bridge League duplicate bridge.
Among his many other activities, Dick was a 60-year member of the Masons, a 50-year member of the Shriners and a member of the Scottish Rite, a 64-year member of the American Legion and served 13 years on the Tekamah-Herman school board.
His love of sports was also near and dear to him. After playing football and coming home to farm, he became a little league baseball coach, but football was so much a part of him that he donated the ground which now houses Tiger Stadium.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Goll.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Greg (Julie) Goll grandchildren, Jacqui (Mark) Geisler, Richie (Darcy) Goll, Derek Goll, Samantha (Braylon) Gierhan; great-grandchildren, Millie Grace, Gannan Goll, Brynleigh Jo Gierhan, Grayson Gierhan.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.