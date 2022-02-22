Funeral services for Dick Jump were held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Decatur Community Center. Burial will be at a later date in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. The Walthill man passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home. He was 82.
Dick Lee was born on Nov. 7, 1939, in Macy, the son of William “Bill” and Mable (Rhodus) Jump. He attended and graduated from St. Augustine Catholic School in Winnebago. Following school, Dick started working as a heavy equipment operator. For many years he boxed, and for a short time went professional. Before starting his own business, he worked for several years as a maintainer driver for Thurston County. Dick enjoyed his work, fishing, hunting, training horses and western movies. He loved to drive around the area and visit with his friends and family.
Dick is survived by his children, Greg (Amy) Jump of Macy, Melissa (Jerry) Henscheid of Harlan, Iowa, Tammy (Mark) Mellick of Pender, Roxanne Jump of Sioux City; grandchildren, Zach Beckman, Dalton Jump, Louis Webster, Brandi Jump, Victoria Ohlfest, Tyrelle Jump, Lily Jump, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Nottleman of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Arlene; brothers, Jim Tippery, Jack Tippery, Eldon Tippery, Earl Tippery, Don Tippery, Clifford Jump; sister, Mary Ellen Hinkle.
Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at munderlohfuneralhome.com.