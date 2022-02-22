 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dick Jump

Dick Jump

Dick Jump obit

Funeral services for Dick Jump were held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Decatur Community Center. Burial will be at a later date in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. The Walthill man passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home. He was 82.

Dick Lee was born on Nov. 7, 1939, in Macy, the son of William “Bill” and Mable (Rhodus) Jump. He attended and graduated from St. Augustine Catholic School in Winnebago. Following school, Dick started working as a heavy equipment operator. For many years he boxed, and for a short time went professional. Before starting his own business, he worked for several years as a maintainer driver for Thurston County. Dick enjoyed his work, fishing, hunting, training horses and western movies. He loved to drive around the area and visit with his friends and family.

Dick is survived by his children, Greg (Amy) Jump of Macy, Melissa (Jerry) Henscheid of Harlan, Iowa, Tammy (Mark) Mellick of Pender, Roxanne Jump of Sioux City; grandchildren, Zach Beckman, Dalton Jump, Louis Webster, Brandi Jump, Victoria Ohlfest, Tyrelle Jump, Lily Jump, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Nottleman of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Arlene; brothers, Jim Tippery, Jack Tippery, Eldon Tippery, Earl Tippery, Don Tippery, Clifford Jump; sister, Mary Ellen Hinkle.

Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at munderlohfuneralhome.com.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Beckman
Community

Mary Beckman

Word has been received of the death of Herman native Mary Beckman. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2022, after a long battle with cance…

Mary King
Community

Mary King

Funeral services for Mary King will be held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial will be in Teka…

Stan Pearson
Community

Stan Pearson

Funeral services for Stanley W. Pearson, are set for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. A visitat…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News