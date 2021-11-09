Different but worth it, Girls State delegates say

It might not have been what it usually is, but Tekamah’s delegates to the annual Girls State event, sponsored by the state’s American Legion posts, said their participation still was worth it.
Current Tekamah-Herman seniors Brynn Schmidt, Elena Jetensky and Noel Monif accepted the opportunity extended to them by the local post to take part in the event.
“I think we missed out on the relationships,” Jetensky said, “but it was still very worthwhile.”
At Girls State, the 180 or so delegates from across Nebraska are divided into towns. Leadership for each town, up to a model state legislature, are decided by the delegates themselves. Participants mount campaigns and run for an office and everyone gets a chance to serve somewhere.
For example, Jetensky and Schmidt were elected to their local school boards. Monif was elected to the state senate.
Through the campaigns, the girls get to know each other. But they had to do that virtually this year, which cut down on the relationship building.
Monif said a lot of digital editing was required in order to get your campaign message out to your prospective voters.
All three said there were technology issues at the state’s end while trying to get a couple of hundred delegates online all at the same time.
Every delegate had the same smartphone app to use and every town had its own group chat, Schmidt said.
“You learn a lot about the state and how laws are passed,” she added.
But that’s only part of the experience. Delegates took a virtual tour of the state capitol, learning about many of the building’s historical facts. They also got to hear from a variety of state officials during the week-long program.
Schmidt said even if you’re not interested in politics, she’d still recommend the experience to anyone.
There also is a Boys State that goes on at the same time but Tekamah didn’t have any delegates this year, although the opportunity was made available, local Legion officials said. Affiliation with the Legion isn’t a requirement for becoming a delegate. Schmidt said both of her grandfathers are legion members, but that’s about as close as she gets. Monif’s father is an officer in the Army Reserve. He spoke at the city’s Memorial Day ceremonies last spring. Jetensky has no connection at all, other than a sister who attended a few years ago and encouraged her to attend.
Girls State and Boys state are among several programs legion posts provide for young people. The local post has sent delegates to the Law Cadet program, the post also supports the baseball program in the city, for example.
The local VFW post also has opportunities for youth. The annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest for junior high students saw Reagan Rusk named the seventh grade winer while Zach Wolf won from the eighth grade. Their essays will appear in a future edition of the Plaindealer.
Local veterans will take part in the annual program at Tekamah-Herman High School on Thursday. The 10 a.m. event is open to the public.
Because the day is a federal holiday, Tekamah City Office and all city entities will be closed. Burt County Courthouse, the post office and the Farm Service Agency office will close for the holiday. Some businesses also will close for the day.
Friday evening, a program honoring veterans will be held at Chatt Community Center. Veterans are treated to a free meal during the annual event, but reservations had to be made in advance.
Veterans also serve in other ways, but the declining number of veterans has led to a declining number of volunteers, especially for honor guards.
Recent figures estimate approximately two dozen of the county’s vets die every year. The advent of the all-volunteer armed forces has reduced the number of county residents joining the military, further reducing the number of veterans.
The loss takes its toll in many ways. For example, veterans posts across the county find it increasingly difficult to field an honor guard at funerals.
Local vets continue to do their duty, dressed in their crisp uniforms and firing M-1 rifles, although many vets say that saying good-bye to a departed friend is one of the hardest tasks they perform.
A full firing squad has seven vets who fire rifles, five people who form the color guard, a leader and two people who present the American flag to the departed veteran’s family.
A flag and a government issue grave marker are only a few of the benefits available to every veteran. More information about veteran’s benefits is available from Burt County Veterans Service Officer Penny Warren at 402-374-2920.