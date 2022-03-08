Digital campaign to tout county tourism opportunities

Have you ever noticed that when you’re surfing the Internet looking for a particular product, you suddenly become the target for advertisements offering that product?
Wouldn’t it be great if that product included tourism destinations in Burt County?
That’s the idea behind a program being put together by Burt County Tourism.
Working with a Lincoln consulting group, the organization has assembled an advertising campaign that uses computer analytics to draw potential customers to the county.
Burt County Tourism representatives Patty Plugge and Cindy Chatt pitched the idea to Tekamah Lions Club during the group’s Feb. 28 meeting.
Chatt said the program is being run through Burt County Economic Development Corp. and highlights everything the county has to offer, such as camping, hunting and fishing opportunities, museums, wineries and other attractions.
She said the idea is to reach people within a two-hour drive of the county using digital and social media promotions.
Advertising would be targeted to individuals searching for a particular product. The ads come in six-second bursts and vary across different demographics.
“For example, if someone is searching for camping products, the ad comes up showing camping opportunities in the county,” Chatt said.
Beyond the two-hour range, the promotions will be targeted to larger markets such as Des Moines and Sioux Falls.
The women said the campaign is expected to be live in time for the summer travel season.
But the advanced techniques come with an advanced price. The organization is trying to come up with $60,000 to pay for it.
Plugge said grant opportunities are being diligently pursued but funding also is being sought from local organizations, like the Lions Club.
“It’s not that we don’t have good things, it’s that people don’t know about us,” Plugge said. “If the word gets out and people visit two or three times, they may decide to move here. That’s why we think this is such a good investment in Burt County.”
Plugge said donations can be made directly through BCED. The money will be kept in a dedicated county account.