The Judicial Resources Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time to determine whether a judicial vacancy exists in the County Court of the 6th Judicial District. The possible vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Kurt T. Rager effective July 31, 2020. If a judicial vacancy it found to exist, the commission will make a recommendation to the Nebraska Supreme Court as to the primary office location of such vacancy. Rager had served in Dakota County.
The public hearing will be conducted in Room 1510 of the state capitol in Lincoln and will include videoconferencing at several sites around the state, including the Fremont Probation Office, 2860 West 23rd Drive; and the Omaha Reporting Center (Blondo Location), 1821 North 73rd Street. Videoconferencing sites will not be used to receive public testimony.
Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so in one of two ways:
Written testimony can be provided in advance. Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than Sept. 9, 2020, at the following address: State Capitol Building, 12th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68509, or e-mailing it to: Dawn.Mussmann@nebraska.gov
Oral testimony may be offered during the hearing. Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing. The public hearing room is large but all persons attending should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing.
Commission members are: Honorable Stephanie F. Stacy, Chair; Honorable Anne M. Paine, McCook; Stephen Bader, Bellevue; Robert J. Parker, Hastings; Charles E. Conrad, Hastings; Brian Phares, North Platte; William Dittrick, Omaha; Honorable John E. Samson, Blair; Timothy R. Engler, Lincoln; Lori Scherer, Beemer; Honorable Matthew R. Kahler, Omaha; Robert Slovek, Omaha; Roxanne Kracl, Fremont; Darlene Starman, Lincoln; Michael J. McCarthy, North Platte; Jacqueline Tessendorf, Columbus; and Christopher Nielsen, Omaha.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call the Nebraska Relay System at 711.