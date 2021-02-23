Distaff Tigers end season at subdistrict tournament

Tekamah-Herman’s girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Feb. 16. The Tigers were bounced out of the state tournament chase with an 84-33 loss to Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the opening round of the Class C2 Subdistict 3 tournament at the GA Activities Center in West Point.
Looking like the state’s number-two team from the outset, the Bluejays opened a 6-0 lead before the Tigers advanced the ball past half court. But the Tigers found their footing against GA’s pressure and started to get back into the game.
Tiger senior Halle Olsen cashed a pair of free throws and classmate Maggie Sheets followed with a basket to pull the Tigers within three points, 11-8, with 4:30 left in the first period, but GA closed the quarter on a 14-5 run. The 15-2 Bluejay burst that opened the second period had the Tigers staring at a 40-15 deficit with 4:40 left in the half.
It seldom got better for the Tigers, but in coach David Eriksen’s view, there still was plenty to like. He said his team played hard to the end and did its best to execute its game plan.
He said the idea was patient on offense, space out the Bluejay defense and attack the gaps. On defense, they wanted to overplay on the ball side to negate GA’s height advantage and make the Jays shoot over the top.
“For the most part, that first half we did all those things, but what we didn’t do was take care of the ball,” Eriksen said. “We were a little careless with the ball for a couple minutes each quarter and they were able to capitalize on it.”
Olsen produced perhaps her best offensive game in her last one, Eriksen said, scoring 11 points to lead the Tigers. Sheets and freshman Preslee Hansen added nine points apiece.
Liv Hunke and Taylor Timmerman led GA with 12 points apiece, Sophia Hass added 11. They and fellow starters Isabel Hass and Brandi Doernemann retired to the bench after three quarters, turning the game over to the Bluejay reserves who combined for 38 points during the contest.
Eriksen said GA’s balance and resilience was on display at both ends of the court.
“They have the depth on their bench to be aggressive,” he said. “This should be a team that will contend for the title.”
The loss ends Tekamah-Herman’s season at 4-18. GA improved to 21-3 going into last Thursday’s subdistrict title game against Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars improved to 11-12 with a 59-48 win over Wisner-Pilger in the other first round game Tuesday night.
GA smothered Howells-Dodge 67-26 Thursday night to advance to a district final Friday night. The Bluejays host Norfolk Catholic for a spot in next week's state tournament.