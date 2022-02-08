District 20 voters asked to approve $21.5M school bond

It’s time.
That’s the message, or part of it at least, that Lyons-Decatur school officials want the district’s patrons to know. That was the crux of a two-hour presentation in front of about 100 parents, students and taxpayers in the high school gym in Lyons Wednesday night. The presentation included tours of the present facility.
District officials are asking voters to approve a $21.5 million bond to finance the construction of a new elementary school and gymnasium.
The new facility would be built largely to the south of the current gymnasium which was constructed in 1962. The idea is to replace every classroom in the elementary wing, a three-story structure that was built in 1907. The old building would not be vacated until the new one is ready, projected to be the fall of 2024.
Safety concerns are among the key reasons L-D officials want to replace the old building. Windows in the upper floors do not open, so in the event of an emergency they could not be used to help evacuate the building. It also has no fire suppression system and is not ADA compliant. The building does not provide a secure entry and some of the rooms cannot be exited without walking through another classroom.
And there’s the condition of the building itself. There are drop ceilings inside the rooms, but the old plaster remains in the upper reaches. Early in the morning on the day of the presentation, some of the plaster broke off, fell through the ceiling of a classroom and onto the floor next to a teacher’s desk.
Superintendent Lindsey Beaudette told the Plaindealer that space for special education classes also is a major concern.
The old building has small, cramped special education rooms scattered throughout the building.
“It’s not ‘How is it the most efficient?’ it’s ‘Where do we have some room?’” she said.
The new building would add secure entrances on the east and west sides with an eye toward reducing traffic congestion around the building.
A new gymnasium is sought to relieve scheduling conflicts certain to start next year. Lyons-Decatur is in the final year of a co-operative agreement with Bancroft-Rosalie. Starting with the next school year, Lyons-Decatur will be down to one functional gym for the eight teams it fields between third grade and high school.
For all its advantages, the biggest hurdle is the price. Beaudettte said original projections saw the project coming in at over $28 million.
“We knew that was just too much,” she said. “So we scaled it down to what we had to have.”
The district currently has no bonded debt. While an amortization schedule has not been determined, figures presented last Wednesday showed a 30-year bond would add 31.39 cents to the tax levy, a 35 percent increase. That means the owner of $100,000 worth of property in the district would pay another $313.94 cents per year in property tax. Shorter bond terms show higher tax costs. For example, a 20-year bond would add $401.77 to the tax bill.
But additional costs are not as steep for ag land owners. A recent state law, LB 2, cuts ag land values in half for school bonds. The estimated annual tax burden on $100,000 of ag land is $156.97 per year on a 30-year bond.
During nearly an hour of questions and answers with the public, it was asked if the district will have enough students to maintain a school and if the school board had considered a consolidation with Oakland-Craig.
Beaudette said projections over the next 10 years show enrollment remaining relatively steady. She also said a new building adds value to the community in ways other than financial, saying a new school makes the town more attractive to people looking to relocate. It also would help keep students the district already has. Numbers show Lyons-Decaur loses more students to opton enrollment than it gains.
Board member Jim Vlach, who taught in the old building at L-D for decades and was on the school board when feasibility studies for different options for consolidations of county schools was conducted more than 10 years ago, said there is no appetite anywhere in the county for consolidation. He cited the recently completed project at Tekamah-Herman and plans for upgrades at Oakland-Craig as proof that school district patrons prefer to remain on their own.
“The only reason a small school would close is by choice,” he said. “The state certainly isn’t pushing it.”
Lyons man Tyler Vacha said he was a member of the first graduating class when Howells built its new high school. He said the project invigorated the town and brought a renewed sense of pride.
“If there’s a concern about not being able to keep a school, not investing in the one you have is the fastest way to make that happen,” he said.
Aubrey Anderson, a sophomore at Lyons-Decatur, said the current elementary building was built five years before the Titanic sank. She urged voters to pass the bond, saying the district can’t keep going back to the past.
“My class might only get one semester in it, but we’re fighting for it,” she said of the proposed new building. “You should, too.”
District officials said the project is moving quickly. Board member Evan Myer said a by-mail election was chosen for convenience and the likelihood that more voters would participate.
Getting the question in front of voters now, instead of waiting until the May primary, gives designers an extra two months to complete plans. Finishing plans sooner means construction could start sooner making it more likely, district officials believe, to complete construction in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.
Ballots are expected to be mailed out starting Feb. 22 and must be returned to county clerk’s office in the county in which they live by 5 p.m. on March 15. The Lyons-Decatur district also has land in Thurston and Cuming counties. Voters in those counties must return their ballots to their own county clerk.
School officials do not handle ballots and votes remain anonymous.
To receive a ballot, you must be a registered voter. The last day to register is Feb. 25.
Vlach acknowledged that the process seems fast, but discussions have been ongoing for years.
“When I was hired 50 years ago, I was told there would be a new building in five years,” he said. “It’s time.”