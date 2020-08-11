As parents and students begin preparing for back-to-school season, there is an added degree of anxiety due to the COVID-19 situation.
The area’s school districts have tried to address the concerns of students, staff and parents by publishing Return to School Plans. Each district has their own individual plan which take into account their unique situations.
Each district is working with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health to stay on top of changes in the area’s public health status. A color-coded dial using a four-point scale has been created denoting the levels of risk.
Green indicates low risk; yellow is moderate risk; orange is elevated risk; and red is high risk. As of Aug. 3, Burt County was at moderate risk (yellow).
Those who established the criteria are quick to point out that low risk does not mean no risk. Basically, it means that there are minimal cases of the virus within the community and the local health care system is handling the state of affairs.
If there were to be an increase in the rate of spread within the ELV Health Region, the dial could be elevated to yellow/moderate. This would activate prepared contingencies to maintain an uninterrupted, in-person learning environment.
Further enhanced precautions would be implemented if the situation continued to deteriorate. This would mean there are steadily increasing numbers of infection in the community. In the orange/elevated phase, staggered scheduling could be instigated and intermittent closures may become necessary.
If widespread school or community transmission occurs, the final stage would be activated. In the red/high risk phase, the learning environment may be subject to Directed Health Measures, again. Virtual instruction may take the place of in-person learning.
At the current risk dial stage, all schools are recommending, if not requiring, face masks for students. Notes from physicians would exempt those that cannot wear them.
Each district’s plan for the 2020-2021 school year provides a framework for how the individual district will respond to the pandemic and its impact on that schools’ educational programming.