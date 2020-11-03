A reader brought in the most recent copy of the Montrail County Record, a newspaper out of New Town, N.D. It’s a town of about 1,400, roughly halfway between Minot and Williston, close to Lake Sakakawea just inside the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
It contained a column by a fellow named Tony Bender who apparently writes for another paper up there, the Ashley Tribune. Ashley is about 200 miles to the southeast, near the South Dakota border.
The column carries a rather dark title. It’s called “Who did you kill today?” You can guess what it’s about.
Right. It’s about wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. North Dakota is one of the hottest places in the country for virus spread. Having recently returned from there myself, I can tell you, the push is on to get residents to wear masks as a way to help contain it.
But the pushback up there is as strong as anywhere, too.
Thus the column.
His point, although somewhat overstated, is that North Dakota residents should be wearing a mask in public. He says science says so.
I don’t know Tony Bender, but I’m guessing he’s a Democrat. I say that because he’s in favor of the government running your life as he berates the governors of North and South Dakota, both Republicans, for not implementing a mandate to wear a mask.
He calls it a “simple matter of medical evidence.”
But it isn’t. The Douglas County Health Department here in Nebraska can show you that. Omaha has had a mask mandate for a couple of months and the numbers there are as bad as they’ve been since spring.
He also decries the fact that virus response has become a political football—which it has.
He blames it on the President, but the so-called public health experts helped create the pushback, too. The media has convinced people that everyone who contracts the virus will have to go to the hospital, get put on a ventilator and likely die anyway. The numbers tell a different story.
Like the flu, a small percentage of people who contract the virus will get desperately ill, the outstanding majority will not. Like the flu, a very small percentage will die, most will not. As of Friday, the mortality rate in Nebraska was under one percent.
Still, the percentages don’t matter when it’s you or someone you love.
So, federal public health officials early on wanted people to do certain things, but even then there was no coordinated messaging. Need proof? Okay, you couldn’t have a funeral for your loved one but a career criminal could have three funerals spread across the country, attended by thousands of people he never met, all because his story fits a narrative. You couldn’t go to church but you could go to a riot because a federal public health expert said it was more important to protect the right to protest that the right to worship, especially when the protest fits the narrative, too.
The president, Dr. Fauci and all the rest were on television every day telling us to stay away from each other and wear masks, all while standing shoulder-to-shoulder and not a mask in sight. It was enough to make you think the government’s actions were more about controlling the public than controlling a virus.
Still, Bender’s point, although beleaguered, is well made. Judging by the numbers coming out of North Dakota, and here, for that matter, now is not the time to be subtle. Wear your mask, he says, not just for you but the people you come in contact with, too.
He’s right when he says you can spread the virus before you know you have it.
But it’s not just the mask, it’s also your behavior. Let’s say you go to a party on Saturday night, then unknowingly bring the virus with you to work on Monday. It doesn’t matter if you work in a nursing home, a school or a newspaper office.
The chance to spread the disease is real and its not going away—vaccine or no vaccine. As of Friday morning there were 60 active cases in the county. Last Monday it was 45. Our publisher, Mike Wood, was one of the 45. He tested positive a week ago. He did the right thing and stayed home until he had the test results.
As of Friday, there were 528 COVID patients hospitalized statewide. We don’t know how many of Burt County’s 60 are in the hospital. The public health department tells us they aren’t allowed to say how much of the public is in the hospital with the virus. We reached out to two area hospitals and neither responded by our press deadline.
Bender says there’s a difference between stupid and fearless. What we hear a lot is that we have to be smart—not afraid, smart— in how we conduct ourselves during the pandemic. They tell us to avoid the “3 Cs,” crowed places, close contact and confined spaces.
And wear you mask if you can’t maintain social distance.