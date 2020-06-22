Editor:
My question is ‘Why?”
Why do people do the unthinkable and take things off of graves that have been placed there in memory of loved ones?
Sometime between Monday evening June 15 and Wednesday morning June 17, someone found it necessary to remove the metal trellis with sunflowers attached from my husband Kenny Robinson’s grave. Kenny was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran and friend to many.
This is as low as you can go.
This was the wrong thing. Whoever did it, please do the right thing and put it back
Sharon Robinson
Tekamah