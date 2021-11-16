Doing my part

Cr-chunk.
That sound came from the front end of my car as it crossed the railroad tracks.
A month later, cr-chunk.
Jim said, “Dang it. I forget how bad this spot at Winslow was.”
Another month later, after the car violently swerves to the right going south on Highway 77, “Good job avoiding that hole, Susan. I had to go over it twice to remember it was there,” Jim observed.
I wanted to stop on the way home to take pictures of how bad the southbound lane had gotten. Jim protested saying it was too dangerous due to the amount of highway traffic.
My camera’s battery had gone dead from taking too many pictures in my hometown during my class reunion, so I couldn’t argue that I could use its zoom feature to take one at a safe distance from the highway.
On Monday Oct. 25, 2021, at 2:47 p.m., I sent this missive to the Highway Safety Office of the Nebraska Department of Transportation:
Dear Sirs,
I would like to report an unsafe condition. The railroad crossing on south side of Highway 77 at Winslow has a very deep hole. Drivers who are local, know to swerve, thus avoiding the hole. There are no signs of a rough crossing or other warning signs to slow down.
Thanks in advance for your attention to this matter.
Susan Skinner
Less than 24 hours later, I received a forwarded response from District 2 operations and Maintenance Manager Jim Laughlin, which read, “We will look into the issue and repair as needed.”
My initial feeling was, I have been brushed off. I wanted to follow up on the issue without having to actually drive about 40 miles round trip to do so.
I turned to the social community of Facebook by inquiring if anyone had seen any work started at the Winslow crossing.
I got eight comments on the 26th and 27th. “Are you talking about the two-foot deep hole at the tracks?” was one comment. Another person noted “Railroad tracks are railroads problem not road problem,” with my response to that comment being, “While I expected this response from the roads guy, it is a highway. I was guessing the roads department would have more pull with the railroad in getting it fixed than a citizen.”
On the 29th, my hope was answered with this post: “I was that way today and there was a sign saying tracks were closing 11/4.” A message from the Oakland-Craig school regarding travel to the state volleyball tournament on Thursday announcing that “....railroad tracks are having panels replaced” gave me joy.
A source of amazement to me is how many people will complain about a problem. That’s it. Complain. It took me under five minutes to find the highway safety department and send an e-mail. I can’t help but wonder how many vehicles passed this site hitting that hole.
Was my short note the catalyst for this repair? I’ll always think so, especially considering the short time frame.
You can find me livin’ in Craig, working to improve the world, one small project at a time.