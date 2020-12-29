Graveside services for Don Paulson will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Craig Cemetery. Rev. Wes Hafner will officiate. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The 63-year-old Oxford, Neb., man passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center—Bergan Mercy in Omaha. As the family is honoring Don’s wish for cremation, there will be no visitation or memorial book signing.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Paulson family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Don’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Donald Kenneth “Don” Paulson was born on Dec. 15, 1957, at Roseburg, Ore., second of eight children born to Darrel Sr. and Cleo (Nielsen) Paulson. Don received his education in Clark, S. D. and later graduated from Clark High School with the class of 1976. Following his education, Don started working for the railroad. While on a jobsite in Craig he met his future bride, Janice Anderson.
On July 8, 1978, Don was united in marriage to Janice K. Anderson at Horseshoe Lake, Ark. God blessed this union with one son, Quenton. Don and Janice also raised a nephew, Harold Dutro as their own. Don worked as a machine operator and truck driver for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and had recently retired after 40 years with the company. Don was a devoted caretaker for his wife, Janice and was happy to do so for her.
Don was always fixing something, whether it was for himself, family or a friend, he would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. An active member of the Oxford Outdoor Club, he loved to be outdoors and was often seen cutting wood or tending to Janice’s flowers.
He recently started volunteering at the local food pantry in Oxford. Don also donated blood as often as he was allowed and had recently hit the mark of donating six gallons.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Janice Paulson; his parents; Darrel and Cleo Paulson; three sisters, Deanne Anderson, Beth Paulson, and Becky Paulson.
He is survived by: his son, Quenton Paulson of Oxford and his girlfriend Amanda Rawson; nephew, Harold Dutro and his wife, Lisa of Enid, Okla.; four siblings: Darrel Paulson Jr. and his wife, Wanda of Edison, Neb., Marjorie Wicks and her husband, Teddy of Gillette, Wyo., John Paulson and his wife, Elma of Jasper, Minn., Jeanne Paulson of Watertown, S.D.; one brother-in-law, Greg Anderson of Watertown; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Don’s honor and suggested to the Oxford Food Pantry, Golden Generation Center, or donate blood at your local blood drive.
