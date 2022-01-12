A celebration of the life of former Decatur man Donald Larson will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ Street in Lincoln. The 91-year-old Lincoln man passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2021.
Donald R. was born on May 24, 1930, in Tekamah to H.C. “Chris” and Rachel Larson. He grew up in Decatur with his brother Richard “Dick” Larson and Harriet Larson. He married Holly Hawke in Lincoln on November 22, 1958.
Donald attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1948. He was a member and then president of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and a cadet Lt. Colonel of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps on campus and signed up for two years of active duty and six years with the National Guard. He joined the Army from 1952-1955, where he fought in Korea. In 1960, he was promoted to captain and was honorably discharged.
He enjoyed a career in banking in Lincoln, then worked as a fundraiser for Nebraska Public Television until his retirement. Donald was a member of a variety of community organizations including Scottish Rite, American Legion, Lions Club, United Way, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Don is survived by his daughters, J. Lynn (Mark) Neumeister of Edmond, Oklahoma, Christian A. (Mark) Whitehead, of Lincoln, and Letitia H. (Bob) Pert of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandchildren Abigail Neumeister, Madeline and Katherine Whitehead, Lauren, Colleen and Robert Pert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen (Holly) Hawke Larson, granddaughter Caitlin Neumeister, brother Dick Larson and sister Harriet Larson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Westminster Presbyterian Foundation, 2110 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68502.
Roper and Sons Funeral Chapels is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at roperandsons.com.