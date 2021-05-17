A celebration of the life of Donn Patrick will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, 3-6 p.m., at 1110 Dunbar Road, in Fremont. A private family burial will take place in Craig Cemetery. The Craig native away peacefully at his Omaha home on May 7, 2021. He was 69.
Donn Louis Patrick was born to Dwight and Viola Patrick in Oakland on Oct. 15, 1941. He attended Craig High School where he played basketball.
Donn married Donna in August 1960. He worked as a home builder for the majority of his life. In the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Donn enjoyed drag racing and would go around the country racing. For Donn, it was not the trophies he loved, but the thrill of the ride itself. After retiring from racing and home building, Donn loved to play golf with his friends.
All who knew Donn knew what a fighter he was. Donn was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2020. In April 2021, the family was advised that Donn’s cancer had metastasized to stage IV throughout most of his body.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna Marie Patrick and brother Kenneth Bruce Patrick. Donn is survived by his daughter Kristine Mount and beloved dog Scarlett.
“Life’s journey is not to arrive safely at the grave in a well-preserved body,” he liked to say, “but rather to skid in sideways totally worn out, shouting ‘What a ride!’”
Memorials are suggested to Step Up to Life or Doberman Pinscher Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.