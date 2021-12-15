A celebration of life service for Donna Larson is pending with Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Formerly of Lyons, she passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her home in Cedar Bluffs. She was 91. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery.
Donna Jean was born Oct. 28, 1930 in West Point to Clayton and Adella (Leitow) Redding. She grew up in the Lyons area and worked as a nurse’s aide at local nursing homes until her retirement. She married Darrel L. Conger on Oct. 28, 1948. He died Oct. 25, 1966. She married Andrew Larson and they later divorced. She has lived in Cedar Bluffs for the last six years.
Survivors include her son, Darrel M. Conger of Lincoln; daughter, Donna “Marie” Mahnke of Cedar Bluffs; brother, David Redding of Wahoo; sisters, Marilyn Swanson of Pender, Betty Cerny of Fremont, Dorothy Fiscus of Valley, Evangaline and Clarabelle; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gloria Geister.
