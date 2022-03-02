Funeral services for Dorothy Fiscus were held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. She passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont at the age of 89.
Dorothy Ann was born May 21, 1932, in West Point to Clayton and Adela (Leitow) Redding. Dorothy married William Fiscus, Jr. on Dec. 4, 1949, in Walthill. They moved to Winnebago in 1983. William preceded her in death on July 30, 1998. Dorothy moved to Omaha later that year.
Dorothy was employed at the former Campbell Soup Company in Fremont and Western Electric in Omaha. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and animals. Embroidery was one of her favorite hobbies.
She is survived by her five sons, Gary (Janis) Fiscus, Dennis (Diane) Fiscus, Rick (Cheryl) Fiscus, Larry (Sharron) Fiscus, and Ronnie Fiscus; two daughters, Bonnie Gilbert and Bobbi (Jessica) Fiscus; one brother; four sisters; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; two sisters; and son-in-law, Craig Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Fund or Nebraska Humane Society.
Moser Memorial Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.