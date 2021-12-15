Dorothy (Hankins) Lewis

Graveside services for Dorothy Lewis are set for May 13, 2021, at Laurel Cemetery in Laurel, Nebraska, where she will be buried next to her husband, John Lewis. Dorothy passed away Nov. 15, 2021, at her Elma, Washington home—surrounded by her children—two months after being diagnosed with lung cancer and three days after entering hospice care. She was 88.
Delivered by her maternal grandmother, Adeline, Dorothy Ann was born March 25, 1933, in Rosalie to William Conrad and Fannie (Renner) Hankins and raised on a farm near Macy. She graduated from Macy High School and later married John Marvin Lewis from Decatur in Sioux City in May of 1951. They farmed nearby and after 10 years of marriage and five children, John became ill and passed away after heart bypass surgery at Mayo Clinic.
Dorothy and her children then moved to Washington state where her sister Janice lived. She worked as a waitress and then as a checker for Safeway for many years. In 1981, she married Robert (Tom) Lewis and moved to California and then to Colorado where she worked as an electronics assembler. They later divorced and she moved back to Washington.
Dorothy was an avid reader and an artist who left many paintings for her family. She will be remembered for her energy and her sense of humor.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Swanson of Macy; daughters, Marcia (Phill) Burress of Montesano, Washington, Barb (Jay) Green of Elma, Washington, Susan (Doug) Sheets of Arizona; sons, Daniel Lewis of Alaska, Tracy (Elisa) Lewis of California and Mark Dinslage of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy expressed often that after many years of searching she was blessed to have been reunited with her son, Mark, just three months prior to her death. He had been adopted at birth by the Dinslage family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by sisters Melva Phelps of Decatur, Janice (Babe) Wenger of Elma, Washington, Mardell of Macy, and brother Billy of Rosalie.
Memorials are suggested to cancer research and treatment organizations.
Harrison Family Mortuary in Aberdeen, Washington, was in charge of the arrangements.