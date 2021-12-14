A private celebration of life service for Dorothy Kohler will be held at Rose Mortuary in Rancho Mirage, California. The former Tekamah woman passed away at her home Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the age of 102. Dorothy was cremated. When her husband, Ralph, passes away, their ashes will be ashes will be brought back to Nebraska for a companion funeral. They will be buried in Tekamah Cemetery.
She was born May 13, 1919, to . Alfred “Barton” and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Redding and attended school in Tekamah.
That’s where she met the love of her life, Ralph Kohler. She was coming out of the school building with her cousin and he was going by on the street in a pickup.
“I chased him till he caught me,” she once told a Plaindealer reporter.
The two were married Sept. 16, 1935, and were practically inseparable for the next 86 years. She was 16 when they married, he was 17. They got married sooner than anticipated because her father was soon to leave for a job building roads through the mountains of Colorado. After convincing her father, a courthouse wedding was held with their mothers as witnesses. The first judge they approached wouldn’t perform the ceremony because he thought the couple was too young. The second judge did, however, despite the judge’s claim that the marriage would never last. They stayed together until her recent death.
On August 31, 2020, The Longest Married Couple Project honored them as the U.S. winners from the State of California for 85 years of marriage which is on Page H8522 on the Congressional Record of the US House of Representatives. On Sept. 16, 2021, Dorothy and Ralph celebrated their 86th wedding anniversary. They were the longest living married couple in America.
In 1939, at Dorothy’s urging, Ralph opened a commercial hunting operation, a business they ran until 2014. Sharing a love of the outdoors, Dorothy, like her husband, was named an all-American trapshooter in 1952. Both are enshrined in the Nebraska Trapshooting Hall of Fame.
She and Ralph also amassed over 300 awards and trophies from ballroom dancing competitions all over the country.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Burt County Museum in her memory.
She is survived by her husband Ralph and daughters Kay Burden and Jeanie (Bob) Frazier of Rancho Mirage, and son Max of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.