Memorial services for Dorothy Wallace will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial will be in Blair Cemetery.. She passed away peacefully Sept. 26, 2021, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 90.
Dorothy was born to Roy and Gertrude (Sanders) Carlson Feb. 12, 1931, in Omaha. She grew up on a sheep farm south of Papillion and was a graduate of Papillion High School.
Dorothy married James Wallace on Nov. 23, 1952. To this marriage two children were born—a daughter Deb and a son Don. They lived on farms by Bennington, Papillion, Millard and Craig.
She attended Peru State and Midland College to pursue a career in teaching. Dorothy received her Bachelor of Science from Omaha University and a masters from Wayne State College.
Dorothy started teaching school at the age of 17. Her first teaching job was at Spiker Country School. She taught at other country schools and then at Ralston. After selling the farm in Millard they moved to the farm near Craig. She taught second grade at Oakland-Craig for 31 years, retiring at the age of 72.
She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dorcas Society, W.O.W., Quilters Guild, Eastern Star and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Dorothy was a dedicated teacher who loved all of her students. Her greatest pride and joy were her six grandsons. She enjoyed attending all of their games and activities. She loved her flowers and tending a large vegetable garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; sister Gladys; and son-in-law Joe Keaschall.
Survivors include her daughter Deb Keaschall of Lincoln; son Don Wallace (Sandy Hennig) of Craig; grandsons Chris Keaschall of Des Moines, Iowa, Ryan (Amanda) Keaschall of Lincoln, Travis Keaschall of Lincoln, Dr. Grant (Stephanie) Wallace of Columbus Ohio, Benson (Alexandra) of Lincoln and Adam Wallace of Craig.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska FFA Foundation, PO Box 94942, Lincoln, NE 68509-4942; or the Burt County Fair Foundation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.