One of the city’s older downtown buildings soon will have a new purpose.
Debbie Thiemann has taken over the former Barrow Law office, which was Wragge Pharmacy before that, and is converting the space into a photography studio for her business, DT Photography.
She said it all started when she saw a “For Rent,” sign on the door.
“I was getting more demand, so I started looking for a place on Main Street,” she said. “This fit.”
An Omaha native, Thiemann and her husband, Sean, and their three kids moved to an acreage outside of Herman more than a year ago.
A professional photographer for more than a decade, Thiemann worked for LifeTouch as a school portrait photographer, and actually took school photos at Tekamah-Herman before moving here. She also worked at a JC Penney photo studio n Omaha and did other photography on her own.
“It was more of a hobby then,” she said. “Then this opportunity opened up.”
She said she decided to strike out on her own as a way to help pump life into the place where she lives.
“We’re growing here,” Thiemann said. “I want to help the community thrive—watch our kids and their friends grow up.”
She called photography a way to track the milestones of people’s lives.
“What’s the first thing you do when you go into somebody’s house? You look at the pictures,” she said. “I wanted to start a place where families could get portraits done locally.”
Thiemann said portraits can be done in her studio, once it’s open, or she’s willing to do photo shoots on location.
“It depends on how the family wants it,” she said. “Studios are great when the weather is bad, but there are so many beautiful places to take pictures around here. I’ve done sessions at Pelican Point and at places up by our house.”
She said she’s also willing to give advice on complementary colors for clothing and help with the other smaller touches to help give her clients the best experience she can provide. She also centers on personalities, hobbies or other areas for a more personalized effect.
As a professional portrait studio, professionally made prints is what sets her apart from the everyday cellphone snap. She said customers will be able to choose from a variety of sizes when selecting a portrait print.
Thiemann currently is busy transforming the former law office into a photo studio. A fresh coat of paint and new flooring are in the works, as is a plan to expose some of the original brickwork on the walls of the vintage building.
She said she’s aiming at a mind-November opening and is planning for a special event near the end of that month as sort of a grand opening.