Funeral Services for Doyle Huffman were Feb. 14, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. He passed away on February 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 80 years.
Doyle Lee was born at home to Daniel Taylor and Pauline M. (Tuma) Huffman on Feb. 26, 1941, on a farm north of Decatur.
He attended Ball country school until it closed and then Decatur Public School. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Doyle married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Bacon on Feb. 24, 1961 in Carroll, Iowa. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in February 2021.
In his early years, Doyle’s profession was in carpentry. He returned to his first love of farming and livestock and accepted the opportunity to work for Willis Ahrens in rural Oakland. He developed a special bond with Willis and Helen and all of their children. They treated him like a son and a brother and he had many cherished memories of those years. In the early 1970s he moved his family to rural Lyons to begin his own farming career.
Doyle was stricken with polio during his pre-teen years, but his strength and strong will got him through it. He spent many weeks in Children’s Hospital and experienced the trauma of illness and loss of friends from the disease. After many years of a full and healthy life, he was diagnosed with cancer. He fought a courageous battle the last three years, staying positive and strong, but cancer ended up winning the fight.
Doyle had a talent for figuring out how to fix things that no one else could seem to figure out. He was skilled in welding and used his mechanical skills and creative carpentry to do lots of remodeling around the house. He was always willing to help others who were in need of his talent and skills.
Doyle was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lyons and served on several church boards. He served on the District 43 Gleason school board and as clerk on the Logan Township board for over 30 years. He was also the Township maintainer operator for a number of years.
Doyle loved spending time with his family and especially treasured the times all of his kids and their families were together. He loved his family and watching his grandchildren grow up. He passed on a great legacy of love and the value of family to his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Bonnie Bacon and Betty (Alfred) Zerbest; and brother Melvin (Melva) Huffman; and father-in-law Donald Bacon.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; one daughter and son-in-law: Terri (Brian) Mentink of Lyons; two sons and daughters-in-law: Steven (Kim) of Lyons; Chad (Heather) of Holyoke, Colorado; seven grandchildren: Josh and Eric Huffman; Taylor (Joshua) Rakowsky, Cassidy Mentink; Tia, Trent, and Jade Huffman; and two great-grandchildren: Henrik and Harlan Huffman; one brother: Daniel (Jennifer) Huffman; mother-in-law Betty Bacon; three brothers-in-law: Harold Bacon, Randall (Fran) Bacon, and Don (Bev) Bacon; and one sister-in-law: Marjean (Wayne) Hightree; many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.