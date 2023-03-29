According to a national consultant, one of the crucial things in community redevelopment efforts is to determine what you want your community to look like once it’s redeveloped.
They call it “visioning.”
Dana Larson, who runs the branding company, “Rural Revival,” was the guest speaker at Tekamah Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet March 20. She said that with the work that is already being done, Tekamah is on its way to becoming “a place where small-town dreams can come true.” But now is the time to build on those successes, challenging the over 150 in attendance to “write the story of your future.”
An Odebolt, Iowa, native, Larson said, “As a kid, it was understood you had to leave in order to reach your dreams. We have to change that narrative.”
That means focusing on the next generation—finding out what it will take to make today’s high school-aged youth choose to stay and make Tekamah their home.
“It’s not all on them,” Larson said. “We have to figure out what’ll make them stay.”
Among the ways is to create space for untapped dreams.
“You can see a lot of dreams being fulfilled here,” she said. “When you live out your dreams, its easier for other people to see that they can realize theirs.”
She said the dream in your head is there for a reason and it’s never too late to pursue it.
Larson described revitalization as a process that continually moves forward. That process includes finding ways to build on what is already here; staying positive and continuing to cast a vision; capitalizing on experiences; and focusing on the next generation.
A part of that process will take place Thursday, April 6. The Chamber and Burt County Economic Development Corp. are hosting a visioning workshop at 6:30 p.m. at Tekamah City Auditorium. The workshop will consist of individual and interactive exercises to generate ideas for improving Tekamah over the next five years. The workshop will be facilitated by Nebraska Main Street Network staff. All interested area residents are invited to attend.
Also at last week’s banquet, Cindy Chatt was recognized as Tekamah’s Citizen of the Year.
Letters for Chatt’s nomination included her unwavering efforts in downtown development since returning to her hometown six years ago. Her journeys through the economic development landscape contributed to her being named recently as the new executive director for Burt County Economic Development. She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Kathy Chatt, who was named the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year in 2019.
The younger Chatt said her achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the help of others.
“Thanks to all of my customers and to all of you,” she said. “Let’s keep Tekamah growing.”