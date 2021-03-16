Drill included in Severe Weather Awareness Week

As if we needed the reminder, spring weather conditions can change in a hurry in Nebraska. For example, a 70-degree day last Wednesday was followed much less favorable conditions over the weekend.
With volatile weather conditions in mind, the National Weather Service, along with Nebraska Emergency Management and the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Division, have declared March 22 through 26 as Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Each day during the week, NWS will feature severe weather topics and have make the information available on its Web page at www.weather.gov/oax as well as on NOAA weather radio.
Central to the effort is the annual tornado drill.
Burt County Emergency manager Andrew Donawa said the National Weather Service will be conducting a tornado drill on Wednesday, March 24, beginning at 10 a.m. Donawa encourage area schools, businesses and individuals to use the drill to run through their own severe weather plans.
The drill begins with a test tornado watch issued at 10. Next, a test tornado warning will be issued at 10:30. The weather service will use the actual TOR EAS code as if it was a real tornado warning.
The drill will come to an end by 11a.m.
“The purpose of this drill is to ensure that Nebraskans can adequately receive a tornado warning and can practice any actions that would be taken in the event of a real tornado,” Donawa said. “The test warning will be sent through all communication channels normally used for severe weather dissemination.
That includes the sounding of the county’s tornado sirens. As defined by Tekamah city protocol, a second siren will not sound here to signal the end of the drill.
All the sirens in the county will sound, including sirens at Harbor 671 and at Ivy Lane.
In case of inclement weather on the Wednesday, backup days are Thursday, March 25, or Friday, March 26.
While the drill gives the weather service and emergency management personnel the chance to test their systems, Donawa said the drill also is a good time for individuals and businesses to test theirs.
He said families should use the week to practice their own emergency plans and emphasized that immediate action can save lives during a real tornado.
“Underground shelter is best, but if it’s not available, find an interior room on the lowest level and stay away from doors or windows,” he said. “Get under something sturdy, like a workbench, and protect your head and eyes from flying debris.”
Auditoriums, gymnasiums and other buildings with free-span roofs should be avoided. Mobile homes are particularly vulnerable to a tornado and should be evacuated immediately if a warning is sounded. If a community shelter is not available, a culvert of ditch may offer better protection. Vehicles also should be abandoned.
City residents also are reminded of the city’s siren policy. Tekamah’s alert sirens will be sounded if the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for an area mostly south and west of the city, the normal path for an approaching tornado. The area is roughly square, bordered by Highway 32 on the north, Highway 77 to the west and on the south by an imaginary line running from Winslow to Highway 75.
Sirens also be sounded if a tornado is observed locally by trained spotters or if a tornado is approaching from the northwest.
Severe weather in areas south and west of the city have a much better chance of impacting the city. Tornadoes in the northern parts of the county are less likely to come this way, but if one does, the sirens will sound.
Tekamah’s siren system is strictly an outdoor warning system. If the sirens do sound, residents should take cover immediately. The sirens may not be heard indoors with the television or other appliances running.
When severe weather is possible, people need to monitor the situation on TV or radio. An especially good tool, particularly in the event of a power outage, is the weather alert radio offered at a variety of retailers throughout the area.
A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions which could spawn a tornado exist. Normal activities can be continued, but citizens should remain alert for sudden changes in the weather.
A tornado warning is issued when radar indicates a tornado or when a twister has been spotted by trained observers The warning will tell the tornado’s location and, if possible, its estimated speed and direction. People in the tornado’s path should seek shelter immediately.
The environment itself can provide clues to the presence of a tornado. Weather officials say to look out for a dark, often greenish sky; a wall cloud; large hail; or a large roar, similar to a freight train.
Additional information about severe weather, including radar imagery, can be accessed at the area weather service’s Web page: www.weather.gov/oax.
The Department of Homeland Security has a wide variety of disaster preparedness information for families available on its Web site at www.ready.gov.
For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, go to www.weather.gov/oax/SevereWeatherPreparedness2018.
