Dwain Anderson

Memorial services for Dwain R. Anderson were held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Salem Covenant Church, rural Oakland. Burial was in Salem Cemetery. He passed away March 26, 2022, at the age of 96.
Dwain Roger, son of Edward Carl Anderson and Maude Almeta (Zetterman) Anderson, was born on Aug. 10, 1925, on the family farm located in Pierce County near McLean, Nebraska. He attended rural School District 41, graduated from McLean High School in 1942 and then took some courses at Omaha University in 1943.
Dwain learned a lot helping his father, a carpenter, and later operated a blacksmith forge. Growing up, Dwain enjoyed reading, hunting, trapping, horses, other livestock, pets and gardening. His lifestyle was affected because his mother became disabled. He never attended church as a youth. While reading the Bible with his mother, he observed that some Biblical characters came to faith instantly, without ceremony. He fell in love with Jesus while reading the Gospel of John over and over again.
On July 6, 1947, Dwain was united in marriage to Katherine Ann Peters at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point.
After the wedding, the newly married couple went on a honeymoon trip to Lake Okoboji, Iowa and then began farming between West Point and Oakland. Four years later they moved to a farm south of Oakland where they remained for 60 years until moving to town in 2010. They became members of Salem Evangelical Covenant Church where Dwain served as a Hi-League youth counselor, church chairman and Sunday school superintendent.
Dwain was independent in both his thinking and his actions. He farmed, worked as an overnight shift foreman at the Morrison & Quirk alfalfa mill, sold grain bins, and was an area manager for Clayton & Lambert Manufacturing Company. In 1972, he and Katherine formed Dwain R. Anderson & Sons, Inc., an ag construction business, working with sons, Tim and Cal.
Dwain loved to sing gospel songs. He especially appreciated his wife, family and home. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a very special joy to him. He also loved to see the children at church.
Predeceasing him were his wife, Katie; parents; siblings: Lorene Hardman, June Hagedorn, Floyd, Oren and their spouses; nephew Kenneth Hagedorn; in-laws: Carl and Anna Peters, Harvey, Roland and Marie Peters.
Survivors include sons Tim (Debbie) and Cal (Sara) of Oakland, Kevin (Diane) of Arlington, Texas, Chad (Lisa) of Pierce; and daughter, Anna (Paul) Anderson of Oakland; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his Salem church family; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.